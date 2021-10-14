Our ballots arrive soon, and I’m thrilled about an opportunity to elect Joe Burns to Sedro-Woolley City Council, Ward 6. It’s not too often that a candidate like Joe comes along.
It’s important to point out just how hard-working this humble young family man is. Not only is Joe Burns a shop foreman, working the past five years as a gas/diesel mechanic, he's also been volunteering for years within our Sedro-Woolley community. Joe is passionate about housing and volunteers for Skagit Habitat for Humanity. He’s been active with the Sedro-Woolley Lions Club, currently serving as vice president. Accomplishments include home building, roadside cleanups, the creation of a virtual Fourth of July parade and more.
As a small-business owner, I fully trust Joe’s work ethic and fortitude to help city businesses thrive, fill in empty storefronts and keep downtown beautiful.
Incredibly, Joe has earned the support of both major political parties county-wide, which says a lot about Joe’s character. He understands that a council member’s responsibility is to represent every constituent, no matter the walk of life. I have no doubt he will take the responsibility seriously. I urge you to please vote Joe Burns. Thank you.
