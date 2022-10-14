...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Southwest Clean Air Agency
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period. All sensitive groups should limit spending any
time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened
symptoms. Healthy people may start to have symptoms.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Letter: Burns will stand up for county's residents
Vote for Christian Burns for Skagit County commissioner. Christian is a good listener and will represent us.
He will stand up for and protect our local businesses (big and small), jobs, working families, farmers, ranchers and rural property owners.
Upriver citizens have lost our water rights and most of our property rights. Elk herds trample our fields, eat our crops and put food supply and food safety at risk. Our land and fences are not being protected and our farmers are being driven away. When the elk cross Highway 20 or walk on airport property, this threatens public safety and the safety of our wildlife.
A vote for Christian is a vote to change the status quo.
