It looks as if Mount Vernon's future police chief is right under our nose.
Chris Cammock is an outstanding officer who has spent his entire career in the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Not only has he managed every department, he has done it well.
I watched Chris for eight years from the position of City Council member 20 years ago, and you could see an effective leader developing.
As a Rotarian and involved community member, he devotes a significant amount of time improving the lives of young and old via many organizations.
It's time for the mayor to scrap an expensive salary review process and move beyond an already failed national search and look to one of the most qualified candidates that you will find for a police chief.
Remove the interim chief status and let Mount Vernon move forward with Chris Cammock as chief of police.
Glenn Ash
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.