In America, where many claim to be Christian, shouldn’t the Sixth Commandment (“Thou shall not kill”) take precedence over the Second Amendment’s (“It’s time to die,” as spoken by the Uvalde, Texas, killer)?
We need a “common-sense gun law,” suggests U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. I agree, but in this country where common sense seems absent, the Second Amendment should be revised or scrapped entirely.
But that would rip the heart and soul out of the GOP, which thrives on violence and vigils. Listen to Ted Cruz and understand Republicans’ priorities on race, violence and education.
Does anyone believe the founders intended schoolchildren to be slaughtered in their classrooms while police passively stood by outside?
Before he died in 1995, conservative Chief Justice Warren Burger said in a 1991 PBS interview: “The Second Amendment is the greatest piece of fraud, I repeat, the greatest piece of fraud on the American public by special interest groups that I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.” He also said: “If I were the one writing the Bill of Rights now, there would be no Second Amendment.” Surprised?
He pointed out that guns belong in the hands of a “well-regulated militia,” not in the hands of all citizens as the NRA claims and profits from.
Schoolchildren and teachers shouldn’t have to be protected by armed guards, and no one should have to wear bulletproof vests to feel safe just because the NRA keeps corrupt politicians in their pockets.
Every country has its crazies, but nothing like here, where mass murder is institutionalized.
It’s curious and frightening that the “pro-life” movement so often coincides with the “pro-gun” movement. Apparently, they value guns higher than the living in their support of unrestricted guns for everyone.
