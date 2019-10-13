I am proud to be supporting Holly Nielsen for a position on the Burlington-Edison School Board.
Holly is bright. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master's in counseling and a Ph.D in clinical psychology.
Holly is a proven leader. I have the honor of working with Holly at Skagit Regional Health where she serves as the director of our Mental Health Center, arguably one of the most difficult jobs in our system.
Holly is dedicated to community. She serves as a trustee for the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, a supporter of Skagit Valley’s Children’s Museum, former president of a Children’s Hospital Guild and a volunteer for B-EHS wrestling and football booster clubs.
Holly understands the B-E School District. She both taught and worked as a counselor in the district for 15 years before transitioning to healthcare. Her two sons attend school in the district.
Holly is a highly competent individual who will bring a much-needed female voice to the School Board for a balanced perspective and representation.
Linda Frizzell
Burlington
