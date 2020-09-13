I was deeply disappointed to read that one of our county’s elected officials and a candidate for office attended an indoor rally with 400 people and beyond that, only 5% wore masks. I was very disheartened to read that Commissioner Ron Wesen chose not to wear a mask at the fundraiser and reportedly commented that it was a choice we had to make based on our comfort level.
Skagit County Public Health has worked tirelessly for months to ensure that our community is safe and virus-free. Numerous volunteer and paid staff hours have gone into the COVID-19 testing site to ensure that county residents have access to testing with a quick turnaround time. In June, Wesen presided over a thank you ceremony to all of the volunteers and staff at the testing site. That gesture seems hollow if he truly believes that wearing a mask is a choice that depends on how comfortable we may be with contracting the virus that has killed 175,866 Americans to date.
Peter Browning, a candidate for county commissioner, sits on the board of Skagit Regional Health’s Board of Commissioner, was the county’s Public Health director for 18 years and served as past chair of the Association of Washington State Public Health Officials. Does his willingness to participate in this event reflect the recommendations and values of Skagit Regional Health? It is very unlikely that the Washington State Public Health officials would endorse these behaviors.
I urge our leadership and those who would like to lead to recognize that Public Health recommendations are based on science, not politics, and to join Skagit County Public Health in working for a safe community.
Rebecca Clark
Bow
