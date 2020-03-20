Trust your local first responders and news providers.
The White House lies to us every chance it gets. Everyone entering or leaving the White House is temperature tested, but COVID-19 may not show during its incubation period. Guaranteed that D.C. folk are positive, if and when any get tested.
Talk to your doctors by phone. Call in food orders for pick-up or delivery. Explore the world through the safe parts of the Web where you can. Keep contact with your children’s teachers. Remember that retail workers in grocery and pharmacy outlets are front-line operatives, as well. Treat them gratefully. They’re risking their health, too.
Bless your nurses and doctors and hospital workers of all stripes. Some of us are going to need them.
Your newspaper staff will tell you the facts they’ve gleaned. They’ve got skin in the game, too.
I’d like to say trust the federal leadership, but I cannot currently do that. Perhaps after November. The current administration has proven itself untrustworthy over and over.
The White House is a plague ship.
Remember that as the rats desert it.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
