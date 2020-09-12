I’m appalled and I’m angry that the local GOP decided that in the midst of a pandemic that it was a good time to hold a gala. Seriously?
I pray that no one becomes ill because of this careless, selfish behavior in the pursuit of local political gain. I pray that no one loses a family member or a dear friend because of this cavalier gala event.
As one of the politicians in attendance was quoted as saying, “Everyone has to make choices they’re comfortable with.” I hope that the choice that the local GOP made doesn’t decimate my family, neighbors or me.
Leadership? Not in my book.
Becky Rosencrans
Bow
