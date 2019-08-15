After reading the article in Monday's newspaper, I must say that I'm getting bored with celebrities and athletes using the stage or playing field to "draw attention to social issues." What I see is these folks drawing attention to themselves.

My question is what are they personally doing to help fix the real or imagined problems in this country? I believe Eldridge Cleaver said, "If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem."

Bill Schwer

Sedro-Woolley

