...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. Warmest temperatures are expected Thursday. This
will pose a moderate risk of heat- related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
I don’t need the barrage of back-to-school advertisements to remind me that another school year is about to begin. After all my years in classrooms, the September to June school calendar is in my bones to stay.
As summer wanes, my thoughts inevitably turn to what millions of students will experience this coming year, to teachers’ frustrations and joys, to how seriously students will engage in what’s placed before them, and how much they will learn or not learn along the way. Mostly I think of the astonishing ways in which their brains and bodies will grow in the next nine months. I’ve seen the progress students make, or heartbreakingly fail to make, thousands of times before.
What I can’t see clearly is exactly what this year’s lessons will consist of. There are the verities, of course: The reading, writing and arithmetic, the history, literature and science we studied and may have forgotten. But I know teaching methods and even some subject matter has changed since I haunted classrooms. In a changing world, schools naturally change, too, and each change invites and deserves discussion.
Discussion, however, is not the same as denial.
Some so dislike certain social changes that they insist their schools don’t address them. Instead, they want schools to present only what they wish were true: That the United States does not have a history of racism. Or that our immensely complicated sexual natures and mores are really very simple. Or that democracy doesn’t require tolerance and cooperation. Or that facts are simply a matter of opinion. In short, they would have schools limit their students’ world, rather than expand it.
If we truly wish our children to grow, we must accept changes. A child’s very development assumes and requires it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.