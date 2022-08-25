I don’t need the barrage of back-to-school advertisements to remind me that another school year is about to begin. After all my years in classrooms, the September to June school calendar is in my bones to stay.

As summer wanes, my thoughts inevitably turn to what millions of students will experience this coming year, to teachers’ frustrations and joys, to how seriously students will engage in what’s placed before them, and how much they will learn or not learn along the way. Mostly I think of the astonishing ways in which their brains and bodies will grow in the next nine months. I’ve seen the progress students make, or heartbreakingly fail to make, thousands of times before.

