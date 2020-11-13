As we endure another week of news where we watch what color a state has gone and what-if analysis on the electronic touch screens, the absurdity of this process should become apparent to us all.
At least this time it does seem the popular vote total is in sync with the electoral vote. The Electoral College was a compromise on the part of our founders to come up with an equitable system. They discussed at great length popular election vs. Congress appointment vs. an electoral system as the means to determine the chief executive. There was fear that the general populous was not well informed enough to make a decision, that a state might select a favorite son, that there would be foreign influence, and on the part of the Southern states, that they did not get credit for the slaves they held (which led to the three-fifths rule).
A book titled “The Electoral College” by Alan Johnson recounts the deliberations they went through, well footnoted with letters and speech summaries that were delivered. It also contains a draft of a possible constitutional amendment that might correct this situation. Approval of an amendment, however, is an onerous process and probably not achievable in today’s partisan world.
More likely for success is the National Vote Compact where a state agrees that all of their electoral votes will follow the result of the national popular vote. Fifteen states representing 196 electoral votes have signed on, including Washington. It needs states representing 74 more electoral votes for it to revise the process.
There are only six democracies that indirectly elect their leader. Our election process ranked 57th in a 2019 study conducted by Harvard’s Election Integrity Project. It is time we establish ourselves as a good example to the world again.
Hal Verrell
Mount Vernon
