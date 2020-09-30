My big brother, God rest his soul, loved to play bridge; and he was really good at it. He had that kind of mind. So he won a lot. He also cheated. He thought the best players played exceptionally well — and also cheated really well.That’s how he justified his own cheating.
I think there’s probably some small truth to professionals cheating, but I‘m diametrically opposed to it. My philosophy is that if you cheat to win, you’re a loser, regardless of the outcome of the game. And you forfeit the right to consider yourself an honorable person.
This leads me to the untimely passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Sen. Mitch McConnell stole the vacant Justice Scalia seat (eventually filled by Trump with Neil Gorsuch) not just from President Barack Obama, but from me. And from every person who voted for Obama in 2012 — a man who won decisively (302 electoral votes to 206, and 5 million popular votes). Ten months before the election. That was cheating. That seat was Obama’s — and mine. And now McConnell will fill RBG’s seat a mere six weeks before the election, reversing everything he said in 2016. Cheating again.
So, any of you who supports this president, this McConnell-led Senate, in this replacement of Ginsberg, at this point in time, can no longer consider yourself an honorable person. If you help a cheater cheat, you’re a cheater, too. Sadly, I’m certain that many will find a way to justify throwing integrity out the window. I know my brother did.
Dana Heald
La Conner
