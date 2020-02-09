The peculiar alliance of God and politics has some believers praising both the Lord and Donald Trump for an economy that has increased employment, raised wages and goosed the stock market to all-time highs. Trump, of course, plans to ride that horse to his re-election.
But that horse’s shiny coat doesn’t tell the whole story.
In the Trump economy, inequality continues to soar. More than 3 million, including 400,000 children, have lost health insurance (politifact.com), and two out of five households don’t have $400 in the bank. (abcnews.com)
Except where juiced by short-sighted deregulation and a government giveaway of public oil and gas resources, manufacturing in Trumpworld is still sluggish. (usatoday.com) And while employment is high, the ratio of U.S. workers to its working-age population remains lower than in many other countries. (project-syndicate.org)
Wages did increase by 4% in 2019, but inflation rose by 2%, taking half of the increase (cnbc.com), and nearly half of America now works in low-wage jobs (cbsnews.com). Walmart recently announced a wage increase in some stores — to a princely $12 an hour. And women, who earn less than men, are now the nation’s working majority.
Horse traders of old would paint horses’ teeth and pour gasoline on their flanks to disguise lameness. Debt is our economic paint and gasoline. Consumer debt neared $14 trillion in 2019 (debt.org), while the 2017 tax scam has ballooned our yearly budget deficit to an astonishing trillion dollars.
Years ago, watching a neighbor dig in a patch of ground, I asked him what he was doing. “Digging for gold,” he told me and handed the 5-year-old me a rock with sparkly flecks.
He was just joshing a young kid easily taken in by glitter, but I believed him.
Since then, I’ve been wary of old horse traders’ tricks.
Ken Winkes
Conway
