Many con artists, braggarts and demagogues are great at delivering crowd-pleasing promises, big promises never to be kept, or promises kept which later proved disastrous. To the single-minded crowd, slogans, such as the Trump Wall, are taken as gospel.
One doesn’t have to be an intellectual to label things for what they are: Those who hailed Adolf Hitler were Nazis, and if we support someone with racist values, we’re racists, too. Christians, we cannot serve two masters without being hypocrites.
Lenin and Pinochet also relied on groups of galvanized extremists when they grabbed power through coup d’états, or what we in America call the Electoral College. Who needs elections when the Ol’ Compromise still regards the majority as voiceless slaves, 3/5ths of human beings?
“If I don’t get Greenland, I won’t save the Baltic,” and thousands of other infantile Tweets have made foreign nations withdraw from us and their citizens pity or revile us for allowing a misfit to become the leader of the free world.
How can one regard a person or nation as honest and fair when all you get from its leader is a constant barrage of lies and contradictory temper tantrums thrown at you? The best promotion of America would be to remove him from the sandbox, aka the White House.
The greatest danger to democracy isn’t whether he’s the “Chosen One” by some; it’s when government agencies begin making excuses for his bizarre fantasies and corporate media profits from them. With Trump, we apparently have a lot of “checks,” but no “balances.”
Why the Republicans are lining up behind Putin’s Chosen One, I don’t know, unless the GOP has become a branch of the Russian government?
Even Mike Pence would be better.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
