Recent letters to the editor have expressed concerns about “innocent children” being frightened to death by the so-called propaganda concerning climate change.
When I think of frightened, innocent children I think of children who are forced to leave their homes due to sea level rising, storm surges and hurricanes. I think of children from Puerto Rico. I think of innocent children starving due to droughts, soil erosion and deforestation. I think of a friend’s daughter suffering from PSTD after she and her family were driven from their home by a raging California wildfire.
I think of innocent children shot to death at school or of innocent females in Mississippi who are forced to carry a baby after they’ve been raped by an uncle. I think of innocent children in cages at the border. I think of innocent children with asthma who will only get worse as clean air regulations are undone, or the innocent children in Flint, Michigan, deliberately poisoned by lead in their drinking water.
We should all be concerned for frightened, innocent children, but when I engage young people in conversations concerning climate change, I do not see them as afraid of the climate facts as they are of adults who abandon reason, ignore science and disparage those who are different from themselves.
When my nephews’ teenage sons address climate change I see them as thoughtful, informed, caring young men who refuse to put their future in the hands of doubt-spreading billionaires. I applaud their courage.
Gena DiLabio
Mount Vernon
