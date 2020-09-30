As November nears, we are all focusing on candidates running for office. Please also pay attention to the one referendum on the 2020 ballot. Join me in voting to approve Referendum 90 for comprehensive age-appropriate sex education in schools.
There is no downside. Other places providing this education report fewer unwanted pregnancies among youths, greater understanding of and ability to give or withdraw consent for sexual activity, and greater acceptance of LGBTQ+ youths in the schools, which results in less bullying.
We owe our children science-based, correct information that serves to help protect them from themselves and others.
Opening up these conversations gives children the clear message that people at school are safe to talk to and to use as resources during the challenging times of sexual development during childhood/adolescence. Don’t sentence youths to having to search the internet, or worse, question each other for facts about this important area of their lives.
Let’s give our children the education they deserve.
Linden G. Jordan
Marblemount
