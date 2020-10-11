Picture a second-grade teacher assigning “To Kill A Mockingbird” to her class of 7-year-old students and expecting them to discuss the parallels between Atticus Finch killing a rabid dog and the danger of racism in Maycomb. That might be a reasonable assignment for a high school senior of 17 or 18, but certainly not for someone who has just learned to read.
Perhaps a third-grade teacher should have his students study quadratic equations. Again, a fair expectation for a sophomore taking algebra, but hardly appropriate for someone learning to add three-digit numbers.
Ludicrous? Not if you believe the arguments of those who oppose Referendum 90 in the upcoming election, which deals with appropriately aged sex education in Washington schools. To suggest this is some large conspiratorial plot is to insult hard-working educators throughout the Evergreen State.
The legislation authorizing “age-appropriate” education is good and right, aimed at addressing issues children need to know about their bodies, their safety, and their options at various (and relevant) times in their lives.
This directive is aimed at helping children recognize dangers and how to address them. Its goals involve providing information many parents are nervous discussing. It does not have a hidden agenda; it’s a clear one. The more information children have about their bodies, their privacy and the consequences of their actions, the better.
I recall an afternoon many years ago when we sixth-grade boys got an extra period of P.E. while the girls saw a movie, the contents of which we boys were never told, but we knew the school nurse was involved. That counted for sex education in public schools in 1964.
We can do better. Vote yes on Referendum 90.
David Johnson
Mount Vernon
