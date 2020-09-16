County commissioners make up the majority of the four-member Board of Public Health in Skagit County.
Two commissioner candidates were not in attendance at the 400-person unmasked event held recently by the Skagit Republicans: Mary Hudson and Mark Lundsten.
We need commissioners who care about our health and will be role models for behavior that will get us out of this pandemic sooner and with more lives saved. Elect two commissioners who stand behind science, not fantasy. Choose Mary and Mark.
Brenda Cunningham
Mount Vernon
