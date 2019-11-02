Joe DeGloria graduated from Burlington-Edison and is thorough and trustworthy. He has an environmental degree from Western Washington University. He is also resourceful, family-oriented and organized.

As a residential homeowner, he believes in building revenue. He is upstanding, reliable, loyal and involved in his community. He is nature-conscious and a well grounded thinker. He is optimistic with a no-nonsense attitude.

As his parents, we are proud of his accomplishments. . He is the right choice. Vote for Joe DeGloria.

Ronda DeGloria

Burlington

