After the 2016 election, one in five severed relationships with a family member. (John Gottman, UW research).
Today that statistic is one in four. According to Gottman, contempt is the most destructive thing in any relationship.
We live in a culture of contempt where there are many voices of anger, sarcasm, shaming and cruelty coming through to us via television and the outrage industrial complex of social media. Both platforms profit handsomely at the expense of family, national and global relationships. Verbal humiliation and heaping suffering on others sells, and like drugs, many Americans have become addicted to it.
Recently, someone I knew committed suicide. Unfortunately, this person, who suffered from mental illness, could not turn off the voices in his head. But most Americans have a choice.
We can mute the sound, turn the channel, press delete and stop the voices of contempt, conspiracies and mistrust. We can choose to stop the madness and go on living.
We can fulfill the the biblical directive of loving one's neighbors and breathe life back into our nation by resurrecting the virtues of kindness and truth telling. We don't need to appease the false gods of power and contempt by separating ourselves from the people we should embrace the most. We should be grateful for the good minds we've been given and use them to create a more just and peaceful world.
We are all family.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
