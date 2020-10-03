Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski believes in equitable access to justice for all, upholding the law and the Constitution, and directly addressing the complex struggles and needs of our community.
These aren’t just her words, but are reflected in dynamic and results-oriented actions in her professional life. Her nonpartisan candidacy for Skagit County Superior Court judge, Position 3, is founded on a range of experiences: Skagit County senior deputy public defender, board vice president for the Northwest Justice Project, participation in the JustLead Mentorship Program with the Washington State Bar Association and many others.
Elizabeth has been a compassionate advocate for juveniles, for those suffering from mental health issues, people who struggle with drug addiction and those immersed in racial and social unrest. She does this while strictly adhering to the principles of the law. She collaborates with others in addressing these very critical problems and does so in practical, problem-solving ways.
I have known Elizabeth for 20 years and cannot speak highly enough about her competence, honesty, integrity and dignity. Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court judge.
Sherry Chavers
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.