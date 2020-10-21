I write to support Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski as our next Superior Court judge.
Elizabeth’s varied experience as an attorney, her community involvement and her thirst for fairness in our judicial system combine to make her the best candidate for Superior Court judge. As a current District Court judge, I am proud to stand with past and current Skagit County judges in voting for Elizabeth.
Two good lawyers seek to ascend to the bench. The answer of who to vote for is clear: Pick the candidate endorsed by judges. Pick Elizabeth.
Why? Because, as with any profession, those who have done the job know the best person for the job. When looking for a doctor, dentist, mechanic or plumber, you ask those who do the job and know what it takes to do it well.
As seen on her campaign website, judges at all levels overwhelmingly endorse Elizabeth. State Supreme Court justices and State Court of Appeals judges endorse her. Most meaningfully, virtually every current and past Skagit County Superior Court judge (among those who have taken a public stance) endorse Elizabeth for Superior Court.
Please join me in electing Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski as Superior Court judge.
Tom Verge
Skagit County District Court judge
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.