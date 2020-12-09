COVID-19 has brought a lot of challenges. Churches are slowly getting opened but not allowed to have group singing as part of worship.
The First Amendment states that there cannot be laws prohibiting the free exercise of religion. The current Washington rules for churches are: no singing/choir, band or ensemble during services.
Due to the closures and isolation, many people are feeling lonely, depressed, and hopeless. The result is an increase in suicide and drug use.
Worshipping is a way for the community to come together for hope and healing. Churches should be open for anyone needing comfort. Music in worship is impactful.
Life is rocky but when you are surrounded by positive messages, it isn’t as hard.
The Constitution gave us freedom of practicing religion. No one should be able to stop the exercise of faith.
Ella Sickelsteel
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.