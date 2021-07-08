I've now decided that my least favorite holiday, which used to be Halloween, is the Fourth of July. The patriot in me hates to admit this, but it has gotten completely out of control.
The explosions start days before the Fourth and go on for days afterwards. And they are so completely unnecessary, except to excite some testosterone-driven teenage boys (and their fathers) who are thrilled by loud mufflers, music and cherry bombs. The bombs terrorize people and animals and veterans suffering from PTSD.
Our mobile home community was completely surrounded by so many firecrackers that it sounded like what I imagine a war zone to be. In California the sale of fireworks and bombs was outlawed years ago due to the fire danger and I can't understand why Mount Vernon doesn't do the same. The police seem helpless to do anything about the noise and that is pitiful.
Mayor, please do something so that we don't have to suffer another year of this absurd, deafening, bone-rattling situation. This is not a patriotic celebration of our nation's birthday; it is a stupid circus of idiots.
Pat Lane
Mount Vernon
