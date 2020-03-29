Amid choruses of self-congratulation, our dysfunctional Congress finally got a stimulus package put together. It will help some, but hardly relieve the economic impact that our community, state and nation has sustained.
Presented as “delivering historic relief to middle America,” it will help to a degree; however, it will be next to worthless if local government turns right around and takes it away from us, in the form of property taxes.
Our county treasurer has the power through state laws to push back the due date (or possibly eliminate) property taxes. This may have to be done by action of the Legislature, which the governor should call into special session to do.
At any rate, now is not the time to be taking any relief money out of the pockets of citizens. Now is the time to push back payment dates or better still cancel property taxes. I realize that property taxes support a number of institutions but the most important institution is families and individuals. If they crumble, then the institutions that are supposed to support them have no value.
If the state can hand out multimillion-dollar tax relief packages for businesses and industries, then it can most certainly afford to help average tax-paying citizens, particularly the county treasurer or the Governor’s Office and request property tax relief.
Richard Bowyer
Mount Vernon
