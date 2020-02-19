Our mayor and city council aren’t targeting the homeless by normalizing street parking; but they are acting in the best interest of our neighborhoods, businesses and the homeless too.
There are services available in our city for temporary housing, meals, substance abuse and job training. We can’t force the homeless to use these services, but our neighborhoods and residents shouldn’t have to put up with garbage, human waste, needles, drug use, etc., if the homeless refuse to help themselves, accept assistance or seek treatment.
By addressing these issues now, Mount Vernon will not become another Seattle, where liberal policies and money thrown at ineffective programs have made matters worse and Seattle a more dangerous place to live and work.
Erna Snipes
Mount Vernon
