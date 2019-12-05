Recently the Anacortes City Council voted to ban plastic bag use in the city, however, I am just curious why this was not presented to the people of Anacortes to decide? What happened to democracy? Has that also left Anacortes?
I am very appalled that we, as taxpayers and registered voters, were not provided the right to decide this, especially the elderly who will most likely suffer the most to have to bring their own bags, and what about the theft of items that may walk out the door in nonstore bags when grocery clerks can easily eyeball carts with store bags that items have been purchased.
Also, can anyone tell me how plastic bags are suppose to save the Earth from pollution destruction? Why not start with countries who pollute excessively like China, India and Russia? Why don’t environmentalists go to these counties and teach their scorched Earth narrative there?
Chris Murphy
Anacortes
