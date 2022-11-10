In response to the Nov. 5 article in the Skagit Valley Herald regarding a letter of no confidence against Anacortes Port Director Dan Worra, I view the actions of Anacortes Marine Trades a rant by a special interest with no credible merit.
The facts are that the Port of Anacortes is a well-run, fiscally successful enterprise with a multimillion yearly budget that manages numerous maritime properties and businesses.
Financial decisions are made by a board of directors, not by the executive director. With any large operation the chances that everyone will agree on everything are zero.
Of course the vocal minority Anacortes Marine Trades cannot get a publicly elected board of directors fired so they’re leveling their smear campaign on the port director.
Mr. Worra is a fair, honest person of integrity. He recently served as president of the Anacortes Rotary Club and perpetually upholds the Rotary Four-Way Test: “Of the things we think, say or do: 1) Is it the truth? 2) Is it fair to all concerned? 3) Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4) Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
I know Mr. Worra personally and am a fellow Rotarian. I can attest to this man’s integrity and excellent leadership skills. The Port of Anacortes is fortunate to have him.
Before rushing to judgment on this issue, please educate yourself about all sides.
