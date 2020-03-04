My husband and I just made a quick run to Salem, Oregon, from where we live in Burlington, and I am so embarrassed by the litter our state has allowed to pile up along Interstate 5. I saw garbage from Burlington until we crossed the Columbia and miraculously as we entered Oregon, no more garbage.
Oregon seems to have figured out how to keep its freeways clear of litter, and I commend the state for that. Oregon looks beautiful and feels very inviting because of it. I am always proud to be a Washingtonian but am saddened by the lack of pride our state is taking in its freeways.
The Tulip Festival is fast approaching, and surely we can at least take care of our own community. I hope you will join me in picking up litter here in our beautiful Skagit Valley. If we each take responsibility for picking up any and all garbage 100 feet on each side of our driveways, it would do wonders toward welcoming guests into a community of which we can be proud.
As to the litter along I-5, I wonder what Oregon’s solution is? We need to follow suit.
Joan Frazier
Burlington
