The recent ratcheting up of global warming/climate change/extinction rebellion hysteria has nothing to do with Earth reaching a climate tipping point, beyond which we are all doomed.
It is a result of the realization that we are fast approaching a tipping point in the level of public understanding of the truth about climate change.
Little by little, people are coming to understand Earth is not telling the same story as the climate computer models. One by one, people are realizing what we have been spoon-fed about Earth’s climate isn’t just bad science; it is the biggest lie in history designed to manipulate the people of the world into turning over the future of humanity to those who know best.
These elites have enlisted an army of un-informed activists and a mass media willing to act as their propaganda arm. Informed people are dangerous; they will likely remove the trough of trillions these people have fed at for too long, and surely nix plans for a trough expansion called the Green New Deal.
The goal of the leaders of the climate change movement isn’t to control Earth’s climate; we can’t and many of them know it. Their goal is the power to control governments, people’s lives and a global redistribution of wealth.
They have a lot at stake here and will stop at nothing to succeed. If the climate change movement fails, they will be a long time coming up with a replacement to achieve their true goals.
The current climate change propaganda blitz is set to last through the climate summit the U.N. secretary general is currently hosting in New York. Don’t expect any dissenting opinions; you will need to discover them for yourself if you wish to reassure your children.
Roger Barber
Mount Vernon
