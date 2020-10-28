The untenable: disavowals to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish to be replaced only after the election; pledges by 15 Republican senators to “never” vote on replacing a Supreme Court justice during an election year (Mother Earth Jones) then, not only voting, but breaking Senate protocol to rush conservative justice Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination through “before” the election; Mitch McConnell’s sitting on some 395 bills including gun safety (Newsweek), now refusing COVID relief; Idaho’s health department board refusing to mandate masks in spite of overflowing COVID cases in their state hospitals (SVH).
Still, one clings to wiser voices: those that speak to a truth which seems covered if not completely buried. Pope Francis addressing his most recent encyclical to, “Fratelli Tutti”, that is everyone, “all” genders, races, religions, nationalities, including “those who live with disabilities or discrimination and immigrants and refugees who are not issues or problems but sisters and brothers, part of our human family.” He reminds us that we “are” a human family, that we “can” be one; his voice making an attempt to “bring a bleeding and broken world back to health.” (La Conner Weekly News)
Senators like Richard Blumenthal who reminded his colleagues that, “There are many written rules in the Congress, but the most important rules are the unwritten ones, and the most important one is keeping your word, keeping your promises.” (PBS). Albert Camus, the French philosopher who wrote throughout his life of the broader concepts of human limits and capacity for revolt, surmised that “… death is a problem we can do nothing about. That all men men should be oppressed is a problem we can do something about. … The struggle is to create unity and values … with its intense fidelity to the human condition. (The Thought and Art of Albert Camus)
Voices matter.
Christine Wardenburg-Skinner
Edison
