For those who may think the front-page photo of students wrapped in blankets was just an overly-dramatic ploy to get voter approval for the Sedro-Woolley bond … I have a story to tell you.
I spent a large part of my career teaching in an older building whose heating system just couldn’t keep up on winter days. My room temperature sank to 53 degrees on more than one occasion with the kids wearing all the layers they had and sitting on those cold plastic schoolroom chairs you’re all familiar with from Parent Night.
I was not on the truly frigid top floor of our building, but one teacher up there had the glass screen on her overhead projector shatter explosively from the heat of the machine’s light bulb just as she bent over it.
So no. The picture is not an exaggeration. School facilities get heavy, heavy use from hundreds of people year after year. If your own home got that kind of use, you’d have had to remodel and replace it multiple times in the years you lived there. We absolutely need to provide a safe and comfortable place for the kids to learn and the district employees to do their work. Please step up to support your schools.
Katy Armagost
Mount Vernon
