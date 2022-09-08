Experience is the best teacher, we’re told.
I vividly remember paying off my government student loan. I wrote the check with a great sense of relief. It was one obligation off the list of many that I sensed would come with raising a family.
Looming among them, I knew, were the home mortgage and car payments, but it didn't occur to me at the time that paying for our own children’s college education would be one — eventually, two — of them.
I didn’t think of that obligation because in the early 1970s, with the help of scholarships, a small loan or two, summer jobs and work during the school year, I’d already paid for my college. Little did I know things were about to change. Drastically.
Now, decades later, college loan debt is center-stage, and President Biden is being both praised and blamed for “forgiving” up to $20,000 in some students’ government loans.
“Great!” some say, while others fume that this is just another handout to the undeserving. "We paid for our college," they complain. "Why can’t they?"
There is an answer to that question. Since 1980, college costs have nearly tripled. They’ve gone up around 170%. (Forbes)
In that same period, state support for colleges declined significantly, especially in Republican states. (National Education Association)
Those two factors account for much of the increase in government and private student loan debt, which has also more than tripled in the past 15 years, to around $1.7 trillion.
As we learned during the home mortgage crisis, immense debt attracts financial predators. Student loans have become a commodity. In 2021, one company, Navient, posted a $717 million profit, servicing, bundling, and selling student debt (The Guardian; Microtrends.net).
Experience may be the best teacher, but sometimes the most pertinent experience is someone else’s, not our own.
Ken Winkes
Conway
