Cynthia M. Allen, writing an editorial for the Fort Worth's Star-Telegram and published here, appears to be an attempt to dispose of the anti-abortion bias within the Democratic Party. It is, unfortunately, not much of an argument, and as far as logic goes, completely misses the point.
Claiming that leading Democrats are adamantly opposed to anti-abortion, she ignores the fact that anti-abortionists are completely exclusive in their own ranks. There is no place for pro-choice among them. And the whole point of pro-choice is inclusivity. Everyone gets to choose for themselves. She ignores the fact that pro-choice ranks are filled with people who do not promote abortion, but believe that the option must be available.
In addition, Allen attempts to point out that the anti-abortion argument that ignores everything about children after they're no longer fetuses, is an interesting denial. In fact, she does not deny it. Instead, she points out how it's illogical for pro-choice folk to be upset, since they don't want the babies in the first place.
Her arguments are not only illogical and full of misunderstandings, they are also genuine attempts to obfuscate the truth. She has attempted to bring logic to a debate without having the least clue as to how it operates.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
