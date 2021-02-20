As a lifelong Democrat I never before imagined I’d be defending Republican lawmakers, but here we are.
First of all, incontrovertible facts clearly and without question prove President Joe Biden won the election. All the hoopla about a “stolen election” is tantamount to yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. And it delivered similar results.
The ensuing stampede and cockamamie conspiracy theories belched by people who knew better led to an insurrection. And make no mistake about it, leaders of such mobs rely on ill-informed followers to bankroll their lifestyles. Extreme-right groups are worse than carnival hustlers. They promise much while delivering zero.
But back to defending Republicans. Every Republican who had the intestinal fortitude to disavow “stolen election” rhetoric merits recognition. And those who help perpetuate the lie that led to the assault on our nation’s capital deserve condemnation. Rank and file Republicans deserve better leadership at every level. So does every other resident of our nation.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
