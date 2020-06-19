Eastern Skagit County residents depend on our fellow citizens to look after the best interest of their neighbors.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, voters will select candidates for both our Public Utility District Commissioners and our Skagit County Commissioners. It is done geographically.
While this arrangement can balance representation between rural and more urban areas, it also means we are dependent on folks in District 1 (Mount Vernon) and District 2 (western Skagit County) to be engaged during the primary in August.
Voters will select the two finalists who will be on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3.
So why is this a big deal?
Well, the PUD commissioners operate the most expansive water system in Skagit County with over 26,000 metered services, serving approximately 70,000 people an average of 9 million gallons of water per day.
Water is the life blood of our valley as it is throughout the world.
The county commissioners are both the legislative and executive branches of our local government. They make the most important decisions about our quality of life here close to home. They appoint county boards, oversee our public roads, our public health, zoning for unincorporated areas, emergency and civil defense programs, and our county parks. They are charged with making sure the best people are hired to serve in critical roles regarding our day-to-day safety.
There are five candidates for the PUD position. County Commissioner Districts 1 and 2 have three candidates each.
Voters must judge for all of us if candidates can be transparent, responsive, skilled leaders as we face the challenges and opportunities for the next decade.
We all deserve the picks of the litter.
Kathy Reim
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.