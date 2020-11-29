What a delight it was to learn that Skagit County commissioners adopted a budget for 2021 that avoids deep cuts or tax increases. The reason? County leaders had the foresight to create and contribute, over the years, to a reserve fund for just such emergencies as the fiscal crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing a revenue shortfall for the coming budget year, the commissioners were able to dip into the reserve fund and continue providing important services for residents of Skagit County.
Local and state governments around the country are facing the same revenue shortfall but with nothing saved for such a crisis.
We recently moved to Skagit County and are delighted with our home in Sedro-Woolley. Skagit Valley is one of the most beautiful areas in the world. The people here are friendly and welcoming. I am so pleased to discover that, with all this, we are also served in the county by political leaders who take sound fiscal responsibility seriously. They deserve our thanks.
Rod Chandler
Sedro-Woolley
