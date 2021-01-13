All of us recognize that the right to own a gun does not grant us the freedom to shoot up the neighborhood. Common sense tells us that hurting others is not a good plan.
Likewise, we know that our drivers’ licenses do not grant us the right to zoom through downtown at 60 mph. Again, we know that we have responsibilities which go along with our liberties.
So now there is this killer virus among us, a virus which can inhabit our bodies without giving us symptoms, a virus which does in fact kill more of us than the flu and will leave many of us with chronically weakened hearts, lungs and kidneys. With the COVID virus among us, we recognize that our very breathing may be hazardous to our neighbors and we wear masks.
Or at least most of us do.
Masks prevent 95% of viral contagion. They are a pain, but they work.
Our Skagit County Health Department has requested permission to issue a civil citation for failure to wear a mask in public. This is a sensible step to remind the irresponsible among us that they, too, have a duty to be considerate to others.
Let the commissioners take this important and rational step.
Erica Pickett
Anacortes
