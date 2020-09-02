In 1961, President John F. Kennedy spoke these words to the Canadian Parliament: “Geography has made us neighbors. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies. Those whom nature hath so joined together, let no man put asunder. What unites us is far greater than what divides us” (JFKlibrary.org).
It strikes me that God has brought us all together at this time and in this place for a reason. In the midst of the vast political/racial/social divide we face, there is still much more that unites us.
I want to model for my children what it means to consider the needs of others as just as important as my own. I want to be a leader in my community who lives out kindness and love amidst the struggles of this dreadful year.
It is easy to put people in boxes that define and limit. But who wants to be reduced to a labeled box set on a shelf? We are complex and elaborate individuals, and our lives intersect on multiple levels.
Small actions can help bring healing. A kind word, a conversation on the sidewalk, pulling in the neighbor’s garbage can, or sharing some extra apples or zucchini can show kindness and consideration.
As we all contemplate our vote this fall, let us also consider the role we play right here in our community.
I choose kindness and love. What better way to welcome a new political cycle than with a commitment to individually work to make our community a better place?
As John F. Kennedy so thoughtfully observed, I want to be a good neighbor, friend, partner and ally in the small corner of the world where I live.
Bryan Milliren
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.