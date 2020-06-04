What started out as well-intended protests for the tragic murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police turned into inexcusable behavior.
In Seattle over the weekend of May 31, protestors marched to speak out for this wrongdoing. The protestors filled the streets of Seattle. Thousands of people gathered carrying signs and protesting. I believe that most of the protestors were sincerely irate about the tragedy that took place in Minneapolis, and I totally agree with their feelings.
However, this protest soon evolved into rioting, destruction and vandalism. Store windows were broken and businesses looted. Vehicles were set on fire. Total chaos developed. It was no longer a peaceful gathering protesting of the murder of an innocent man, but rather an excuse to destroy private property that people had worked hard for many years to develop.
Seattle was not the only city where this occurred. Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Portland, Phoenix, Chicago and New York had similar destruction and rioting.
Do you happen to know what these cities all have in common? They all have Democratic mayors.
Lawerence Pirkle
Mount Vernon
