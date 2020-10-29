Kudos to Jenifer Howson on the establishment of Community Court.
As a retired social worker, I would love to have had this resource some years ago. This idea goes right to the root of issues with which many disenfranchised people deal every day. Community Court gives people a chance for a new beginning.
JoAnn Angevine
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.