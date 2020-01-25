I have two, soon to be three, children attending Samish Elementary. I am an active member for our parent group and volunteer in their classrooms. I urge you to vote yes on Proposition 1.
I was initially drawn to take a leading role in fundraising for our school after watching the failed bonds for the Sedro-Woolley School District. One important item that our Samish parent community had been looking forward to was a covered play area for students to have more time outside regardless of the weather. When that didn't pass, I knew that I had to be a part of the force to help make it happen.
After one year of hard fundraising, I am proud to say that we met our goal and will present this lasting legacy for our students in fall 2020.
Why is voting yes on Proposition 1 important to me? Because the burden of providing these needs is too great to bear for a parent community at a single school. No matter how hard a motivated group of parents may work, we cannot fix all of the major needs each school has. We need community support.
Parent groups are a powerful force. I have watched how a common goal can make amazing things happen for our school, children and morale as a community. A whole community thrives when children are well educated; and safe, modernized and just plain functioning school buildings are a part of our investment for their future.
The district is highly regarded for our quality, compassionate and dynamically trained teachers. We have bright kids who are blessed with the investment from these educators and staff. It's time to repair, update and upgrade our buildings to reflect that investment for our kids.
Bianca Tarleton
Sedro-Woolley
