Complicated problem requires many solutions
I provided food to residents of the Seventh Day Adventist Church’s temporary night shelter for four months last year to better understand the homelessness crisis in Skagit County.
Over 30 concerned community members contributed greatly to this effort. As a result, I spent time meeting the numerous homeless individuals, seeing the physical conditions that many of them had and listening to reasons for being homeless. The county paid the Friendship House to provide staffing and paid for the provision of a security guard on duty at all open hours.
Even though the church staff were not required to be on site for the operation of this shelter, it was only because of the compassionate and kind offering of their gym and restrooms that 23 people otherwise sleeping in freezing cold, wet, unhealthy, unsafe conditions were given a chance to be dry, safe, watched over and warm with access to a toilet, sink and shower.
During that time, I met over 90 homeless individuals and witnessed people with severely disabling conditions such as hypothermia, frostbite, dementia, diabetes, PTSD, anxiety disorder, depression, alcoholism, mobility problems requiring wheelchair usage, cardiac conditions, open lesions, serious dental problems, severe mental health challenges, suicidal ideations, addictions, severely swollen limbs and deafness.
These people ranged in age from early 20s to 88. Causes reported for living without a home included fleeing domestic violence, death of a parent that led to loss of a home, the end of a rent-sharing relationship that meant inability to find an affordable rental, eviction so a landlord could renovate and charge a higher, unaffordable rental rate, alcoholism, unemployment due to a severely disabling condition and opioid addiction.
These are some of the challenges faced by people living in Skagit County in cars, under trees, buildings, tarps or bridges. This is a complicated problem with the need for multiple levels of solutions and a rapid, humane, compassionate response.
Nancy Brown
Stanwood
Unbridled capitalism to blame for problems
Opinion columns like the Sept. 6 piece by Dr. Hanson of the Hoover Institution give scholarship a bad name. He highlights real economic challenges facing the nation, but then inexplicably leaps a vast gulf of logic, sense and fact to attack socialism.
The current problems he points to are genuine: vast wealth inequality and onerous debt burdens, especially on the young.
But which economic system created them? Since the 1990s and even before, our trade policies have been exclusively dictated by corporate interests. Our tax policies are similarly skewed to the rich. Add to that the financialization of everything, including all forms of post-high school education, and here we are today, economically unequal and hugely in debt. Unbridled capitalism, not socialism, created these problems.
Nor is our present state attributable to poor education in economics and history, as Hanson claims.
He credits the capitalist/colonialist economic systems that evolved in the United States and Europe over the last three centuries with the explosive economic growth they achieved, but he fails to mention the manner in which those systems exploited the riches of other continents, North America and Africa among them. Without the vast wealth those places and their vulnerable inhabitants provided, capitalism would never have had so much to reach out and grab.
In 1776, the patron saint of Hanson’s capitalism, Adam Smith, said “enlightened self-interest” was the magic wand that would distribute resources most fairly and efficiently. Today’s capitalists conveniently skip over the “enlightened” part of Smith’s famous phrase, leaving only the untempered greed that has created the economic conditions Hanson properly laments.
It is communitarian, socialist policies and programs like progressive income and estate taxes, Social Security and Medicare that counter that socially destructive greed, making society livable for the majority.
Hanson knows that, and so do we.
Ken Winkes
Conway
Urging support for Rural Access to Hospice Act
As a hospice advocate, I find it troubling that patients at Rural Health Clinics (RHC) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) must leave their trusted RHC/FQHC physician when they transition to hospice.
Because of a billing issue, these vulnerable patients are forced to seek a different physician, sometimes having to travel miles and hours to find an office accepting new patients and willing to accompany them to hospice.
Most RHC/FQHC physicians would prefer to remain with their patients, but are prevented from doing so by a quirk in the law. Thankfully, legislators in Washington, D.C., have taken up this issue and introduced the Rural Access to Hospice Act, which would fix the billing issue and allow patients at RHCs and FQHCs to keep their physician.
I call on all our members of Congress to co-sponsor the Rural Access to Hospice Act and ensure that all Americans are able to access quality hospice care with the physician of their choice.
Alberta Horn
Anacortes
