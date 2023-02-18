The Anacortes City Council voted to end the moratorium on tall buildings west of Commercial. Is this really the action we’ve been waiting for?
Many of us care about the impact of density on the character of Anacortes. One council member even said that Anacortes had already lost its small-town charm.
However, their solution is to bring back development of five-story look-alike buildings in the existing Central Neighborhood. All residents, especially those living in the neighborhood from M Street to Commercial Avenue, north of 29th Street, should be concerned.
Councilman Walters did introduce some ideas, such as moving the boundary to L Street, thus preserving some of the small, charming, mid-century homes that are well cared for. If Anacortes is to accommodate growth with high-rise buildings, it must to be well-planned.
The Planning Commission and City Council should offer innovative ideas for additional housing while improving the quality of life. There should be transitional zoning from single-family homes to five-story complexes with townhomes and duplexes. We need pocket parks, pedestrian promenades and street trees to buffer dense areas.
Development codes took years of work, with a Seattle consultant, so it’s understandable that the Planning Department doesn’t want to rewrite code. When this code isn’t providing the results envisioned in our Comprehensive Plan, we must take time to fix it.
Consultants to the Housing Action Plan recommended keeping extensive high-density zoning, but they’re the same people who wrote it in the first place.
Our leaders and planners have good intent to provide affordable housing, but it’s delusional to think developers will provide housing for workers and the “missing middle.” Building more units without guaranteed pricing won’t solve the problem. Solutions must include social housing — publicly owned and income-adjusted units.
Speak to your elected officials about reasonable zoning in the Central Neighborhood.
