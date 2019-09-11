I know I'm one of millions of folks worried about the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.
Not only is this global treasure home to countless species of flora and fauna (some of which provide medicine and other precious resources for humans), it also sequesters gigatons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Our world's forests are vital in mitigating climate change and providing home for animals, plants and indigenous communities. I encourage our lawmakers to urge Brazil's government to shut down Amazon deforestation.
We can also choose to boycott businesses that are funding this destruction.
We all play a part in how our ecosystems are treated. By purchasing local, fair-trade and/or sustainable food and household products (like recycled paper) we support the well-being of forests, animals and people. Thanks for speaking up and voting with your dollars.
Rebecca Canright
Rocksport
