Hospice of the Northwest was a wonderful support to us as my parents began their transitions from this life. I don’t know how we’d have made it through those challenging times without the nurses, advisors and calm counsel this organization so generously and compassionately provided us.
I’ve recently learned that Hospice of the Northwest, a local government nonprofit, is being considered for sale to Bristol Hospice, a for-profit company that owns a chain of hospices throughout the country. I am concerned that if this sale goes through we will lose a valuable resource in our community, and it might be replaced by a company concerned more with profit than humanity.
Karen Molenaar Terrell
Bow
