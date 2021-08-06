It is disappointing to see local law enforcement leaders making statements about the community being less safe because of new police accountability laws passed by the Legislature in 2021.
I do understand, though, how uncomfortable it can feel when agencies have to change the way they have always done things. Change is hard, and especially for government institutions.
As a volunteer, I have seen families who are victims of crime, or who see crime happening in their neighborhoods, but whose fear of the police is greater even than their fear of the criminals.
This makes our whole community less safe. The new laws were passed to help remedy this reality.
Fortunately, we do not live where local law enforcement publicly declares their intention to ignore the laws of Washington.
As a member of the Indivisible Skagit Immigrant Support Task Force, I had the opportunity to work with local sheriff’s department and county jail staff when a law passed in 2019 that significantly changed their interaction with federal immigrant agents.
I heard their commitment to following the law, and saw their response to the community as they worked through the implementation.
It certainly adds to the discomfort of change when guidance from the Attorney General’s Office has not arrived before the new laws went into effect.
But starting with the plain text of the bills, and working through the changes in training is a good start.
Our local police leadership has already begun to rely more on mental health professionals and social workers to head off the use of force and have better outcomes for community members.
I have confidence they will be able to implement these new laws with the same commitment to the safety of the whole community.
Christie Stewart Stein
Mount Vernon
