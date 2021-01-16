This is not a pro anything or anyone letter. I think what has happened at our U.S. Capitol is terrible, and there is no excuse for it. All our government officials are up in arms about this and want to hold feet to the fire.
One thing is very confusing though. We watched all summer long as our towns all across the U.S. were destroyed, statues torn down, and rioters converging on government buildings including the capitols. When there was a mention of the National Guard trying to help, it was a big fat “no no.” These people were no different than the ones they are calling terrorists now. They were not peaceful protesters.
A whole section of Seattle was taken over and people died as the result. Their own city council and mayor did nothing until it involved the mayor’s house. Some even stuck up for these protesters. They tried to burn down a police building with officers in it. They weren't even arresting people for their crimes. Portland was under siege for months, and nothing was done to stop it.
I have seen more press coverage on the U.S. Capitol situation than any of the destruction this summer. Two wrongs shouldn't ever make a right, but it seems to me that isn't the case, according to our government officials. Maybe if there had been the concern then that there is now, so many people would not have been killed, injured or lost everything they had worked for. Once again, this is hypocrisy at its finest.
Donna Burton
Burlington
