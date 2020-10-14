County Planning Commission Chairman Tim Raschko needs to be congratulated for his chairmanship skills in recent Planning Commission censure of one of its members by 7-2 vote. (Sept. 29, Skagit Valley Herald)
Mark Lundsten would not accept being the lone dissenter on several voting issues and responded by letter to county commissioners discrediting and misrepresenting other members of the planning commission and their ability to make decisions. One of the responsibilities and duties of a commission chairman is to make sure the commission is operating and functioning properly, which includes addressing out-of-order members. Raschko responded by letter to the county commissioners addressing essential information distinctly describing disrespect and discrediting of the Planning Commission in Lundsten’s letters.
Appears Lundsten disregarded Robert’s Rules of Order and Commission by-laws concerning majority vote and testimony from county citizens. He even had gall to say he would do this again.
This is why we must elect county commissioners that have leadership skills, know how boards and committees properly function and know how to represent all citizens of Skagit County.
Randy Good
Sedro-Woolley
