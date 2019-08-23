The elite individuals in Washington, D.C.'s legislature don't care about the heartbreaking shootings that are happening in our nation.
They are more concerned about getting re-elected and their party's agenda.
God help them to get a conscience again and gain respect for human life. They will show their care by working together.
Shirley Tollefson
Mount Vernon
